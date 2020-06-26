17482 Teachers Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

This beautifully upgraded 3bd 2.5ba home has a large-open concept 1st floor with elegant wood floors, immense natural light and chefs kitchen that boasts gorgeous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and high-end cabinetry. The 1st floor also has direct access to your private enclosed patio, front porch and large backyard. The second floor has a large master bedroom with an upgraded bathroom and two other well-seized rooms with their own shared newly renovated bathroom. The home has tons of natural light and is equipped with a smart thermostat, Ring doorbell and smart garage door opener. The home also has a large back yard and storage shed to store what ever you need. Located in close to the 405 and Culver Blvd this home enjoys close access to shopping and amenities including a pool, spa, playground , basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, and clubhouse. Award winning Irvine Unified School District!