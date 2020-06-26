All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 17482 Teachers Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
17482 Teachers Avenue
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:18 PM

17482 Teachers Avenue

17482 Teachers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17482 Teachers Avenue, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
This beautifully upgraded 3bd 2.5ba home has a large-open concept 1st floor with elegant wood floors, immense natural light and chefs kitchen that boasts gorgeous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and high-end cabinetry. The 1st floor also has direct access to your private enclosed patio, front porch and large backyard. The second floor has a large master bedroom with an upgraded bathroom and two other well-seized rooms with their own shared newly renovated bathroom. The home has tons of natural light and is equipped with a smart thermostat, Ring doorbell and smart garage door opener. The home also has a large back yard and storage shed to store what ever you need. Located in close to the 405 and Culver Blvd this home enjoys close access to shopping and amenities including a pool, spa, playground , basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, and clubhouse. Award winning Irvine Unified School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17482 Teachers Avenue have any available units?
17482 Teachers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17482 Teachers Avenue have?
Some of 17482 Teachers Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17482 Teachers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17482 Teachers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17482 Teachers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17482 Teachers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17482 Teachers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17482 Teachers Avenue offers parking.
Does 17482 Teachers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17482 Teachers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17482 Teachers Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17482 Teachers Avenue has a pool.
Does 17482 Teachers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17482 Teachers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17482 Teachers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17482 Teachers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17482 Teachers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17482 Teachers Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology