174 Newall

***Furnished***Welcome the most luxurious single-family residence in the Great Park neighborhoods! This K. Hovnanian 4 bedroom/4.5 bath 3,121 SF home sits on a 6,863 SF lot. This home features Tile and carpet style flooring & an oversized great room that opens to a bright kitchen & California room. The kitchen consists of a large upgraded granite island & counter tops, rich coffee-colored cabinets, a huge walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances including a large built-in refrigerator. a spacious downstairs bedroom ensuite. Upstairs, find a large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet, two more bedrooms each with their own full-sized bath. This highly sought after lot with professionally landscaped yards, adorns an architecturally designed built-in seating area and water fountains, is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. Live close to Beacon Park K-8, part of the award-winning Irvine Unified School District, and the Great Park with resort-style amenities including a five-acre great lawn, patio & outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, spa and lounge areas, sports courts, walking and bike trails. Shopping centers, dining and freeway access are within close proximity. Nearby Laguna and Newport Beach are only a 30 minute drive away!