Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
174 Newall
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:39 PM

174 Newall

174 Newall · No Longer Available
Location

174 Newall, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
***Furnished***Welcome the most luxurious single-family residence in the Great Park neighborhoods! This K. Hovnanian 4 bedroom/4.5 bath 3,121 SF home sits on a 6,863 SF lot. This home features Tile and carpet style flooring & an oversized great room that opens to a bright kitchen & California room. The kitchen consists of a large upgraded granite island & counter tops, rich coffee-colored cabinets, a huge walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances including a large built-in refrigerator. a spacious downstairs bedroom ensuite. Upstairs, find a large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet, two more bedrooms each with their own full-sized bath. This highly sought after lot with professionally landscaped yards, adorns an architecturally designed built-in seating area and water fountains, is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. Live close to Beacon Park K-8, part of the award-winning Irvine Unified School District, and the Great Park with resort-style amenities including a five-acre great lawn, patio & outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, spa and lounge areas, sports courts, walking and bike trails. Shopping centers, dining and freeway access are within close proximity. Nearby Laguna and Newport Beach are only a 30 minute drive away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Newall have any available units?
174 Newall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 174 Newall have?
Some of 174 Newall's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Newall currently offering any rent specials?
174 Newall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Newall pet-friendly?
No, 174 Newall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 174 Newall offer parking?
No, 174 Newall does not offer parking.
Does 174 Newall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Newall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Newall have a pool?
Yes, 174 Newall has a pool.
Does 174 Newall have accessible units?
No, 174 Newall does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Newall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Newall has units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Newall have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Newall does not have units with air conditioning.
