172 Rose Arch

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Location, location, location! Built in 2015 Cypress Village condo, 2 Bedroom, 2 Full bath, Ground entry with Great room, open floor plan, Granite counter top;Stainless steel appliances, Gourmet Chef's Stainless Steel Kitchen, Wood Grain Flooring. The End Unit Location provides additional Windows, Natural Light, and Privacy. Community Pool, SPA, Playground, Tennis Court and BBQ Aera. Cypress Village Elementary and Jeffrey Trail Middle school are conviniently located inside community. Near Spectrum Shopping Center, South Coast Plaza, Laguna Beach, John Wayne Airport, etc.