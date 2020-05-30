All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

172 Rose Arch

172 Rose Arch · No Longer Available
Location

172 Rose Arch, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Location, location, location! Built in 2015 Cypress Village condo, 2 Bedroom, 2 Full bath, Ground entry with Great room, open floor plan, Granite counter top;Stainless steel appliances, Gourmet Chef's Stainless Steel Kitchen, Wood Grain Flooring. The End Unit Location provides additional Windows, Natural Light, and Privacy. Community Pool, SPA, Playground, Tennis Court and BBQ Aera. Cypress Village Elementary and Jeffrey Trail Middle school are conviniently located inside community. Near Spectrum Shopping Center, South Coast Plaza, Laguna Beach, John Wayne Airport, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Rose Arch have any available units?
172 Rose Arch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 172 Rose Arch have?
Some of 172 Rose Arch's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Rose Arch currently offering any rent specials?
172 Rose Arch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Rose Arch pet-friendly?
No, 172 Rose Arch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 172 Rose Arch offer parking?
No, 172 Rose Arch does not offer parking.
Does 172 Rose Arch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Rose Arch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Rose Arch have a pool?
Yes, 172 Rose Arch has a pool.
Does 172 Rose Arch have accessible units?
No, 172 Rose Arch does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Rose Arch have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Rose Arch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Rose Arch have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Rose Arch does not have units with air conditioning.
