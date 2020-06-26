All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 170 Nature Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
170 Nature Walk
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:28 PM

170 Nature Walk

170 Nature Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

170 Nature Walk, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
Gorgeous home in the Village of Portola Springs, city of Irvine. Model perfect townhouse crafted in 2018, features an ideal open concept floor plan. Highly sought after approx.1,870 sq ft. home, features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom with a LOFT and laundry room on the second floor. First floor has fabulous living area, powder room, large Gourmet Kitchen with upgraded built in appliances, recessed lighting. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in living room and side patio. House has 2 attached car garage. Premium location just steps away from community parks, pools, Tennis courts, and walking /biking/ hiking trails. Award winning Irvine Schools within short distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Nature Walk have any available units?
170 Nature Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 170 Nature Walk have?
Some of 170 Nature Walk's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Nature Walk currently offering any rent specials?
170 Nature Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Nature Walk pet-friendly?
No, 170 Nature Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 170 Nature Walk offer parking?
Yes, 170 Nature Walk offers parking.
Does 170 Nature Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Nature Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Nature Walk have a pool?
Yes, 170 Nature Walk has a pool.
Does 170 Nature Walk have accessible units?
No, 170 Nature Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Nature Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Nature Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Nature Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Nature Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology