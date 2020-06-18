All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 17 Sanderling.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
17 Sanderling
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17 Sanderling

17 Sanderling · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17 Sanderling, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This is a Deerfield Patio Home, Aspen Model. This two story home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a separate family room.
The home is in the process of being remodeled and updated throughout. Many of the features included are new plantation shutters throughout the house, new flooring downstairs and new carpeting upstairs, brand new kitchen cabinets and appliances, new quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, brand new vanities and fixtures in all bathrooms, built-in organizer in the master bedroom closet, brand new energy efficient LED lighting through out the house, newer composition tile roof, and new paint inside and out. The home is at the end of a cul-de-sac with a full driveway. It has very dramatic vaulted ceilings downstairs and all the bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. The location is very close to a private park, pool, spa, and both elementary and middle schools. Venado Middle School and Deerfield Elementary are both national award winning schools. This will be like living in a new home in central Irvine. The landlord will consider a pet with an additional $100 per month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Sanderling have any available units?
17 Sanderling doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 Sanderling have?
Some of 17 Sanderling's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Sanderling currently offering any rent specials?
17 Sanderling is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Sanderling pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Sanderling is pet friendly.
Does 17 Sanderling offer parking?
No, 17 Sanderling does not offer parking.
Does 17 Sanderling have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Sanderling does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Sanderling have a pool?
Yes, 17 Sanderling has a pool.
Does 17 Sanderling have accessible units?
No, 17 Sanderling does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Sanderling have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Sanderling does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Sanderling have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Sanderling does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology