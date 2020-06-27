All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 17 Mandrake Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
17 Mandrake Way
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

17 Mandrake Way

17 Mandrake Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17 Mandrake Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Mandrake Way have any available units?
17 Mandrake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 Mandrake Way have?
Some of 17 Mandrake Way's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Mandrake Way currently offering any rent specials?
17 Mandrake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Mandrake Way pet-friendly?
No, 17 Mandrake Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 Mandrake Way offer parking?
No, 17 Mandrake Way does not offer parking.
Does 17 Mandrake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Mandrake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Mandrake Way have a pool?
No, 17 Mandrake Way does not have a pool.
Does 17 Mandrake Way have accessible units?
No, 17 Mandrake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Mandrake Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Mandrake Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Mandrake Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Mandrake Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology