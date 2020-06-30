168 Linda Vista

Amenities

google fiber granite counters stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities google fiber

Google Fiber Now Available! California Great Room with panoramic doors;Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite slab countertops.

Luxurious master suite with spacious walk-in closet; dramatic 10’ ceilings on first floor; convenient loft.

Energy efficient vinyl windows and water-efficient tankless water heaters; master bath with freestanding tub and separate shower.

Lutron Home Automation System controls lights and temperature via iPhone, iPad, Apple watch or Android devices

Whole house fan makes air-conditioning more efficient.

Access to the state-of-the-art Irvine Pacific Design Center conveniently located in Woodbury Town Center