Irvine, CA
168 Linda Vista
168 Linda Vista

168 Linda Vista · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

168 Linda Vista, Irvine, CA 92618

Amenities

google fiber
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
google fiber
Google Fiber Now Available! California Great Room with panoramic doors;Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite slab countertops.
Luxurious master suite with spacious walk-in closet; dramatic 10’ ceilings on first floor; convenient loft.
Energy efficient vinyl windows and water-efficient tankless water heaters; master bath with freestanding tub and separate shower.
Lutron Home Automation System controls lights and temperature via iPhone, iPad, Apple watch or Android devices
Whole house fan makes air-conditioning more efficient.
Access to the state-of-the-art Irvine Pacific Design Center conveniently located in Woodbury Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Linda Vista have any available units?
168 Linda Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 168 Linda Vista have?
Some of 168 Linda Vista's amenities include google fiber, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Linda Vista currently offering any rent specials?
168 Linda Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Linda Vista pet-friendly?
No, 168 Linda Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 168 Linda Vista offer parking?
No, 168 Linda Vista does not offer parking.
Does 168 Linda Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Linda Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Linda Vista have a pool?
No, 168 Linda Vista does not have a pool.
Does 168 Linda Vista have accessible units?
No, 168 Linda Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Linda Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Linda Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Linda Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 168 Linda Vista has units with air conditioning.

