166 leafy pass

Brand new luxury home with amazing view in gated Orchard Hills Alta Vista community. surrounded by Avocado Orchards, this home is perfectly located minutes to Irvine Spectrum, Tustin Market Place, South Coast Plaza, freeway-close to 5, 261,133 & 405 & John Wayne Airport. Currently under construction, this large 4-car garage Collina floor plan impresses with several upgraded options! The stunning dual staircase surrounds the two-story Dining Room, which leads out to the side courtyard. Exceptionally priced, this home offers 5 bdrms & 5.5 bths with a fantastic floor plan that features a family-friendly great-room, 60” linear optional fireplace and included large glass optional pocket doors leading out to the large backyard for an indoor/ outdoor living! The gourmet kitchen has Wolf Appliances, Large Island and flows into the included optional conservatory. Fantastic Grand Master Suite with a large walk-in closet. There is still time for you to make custom selections by customizing the home by selecting the flooring, granite counter tops, and bathroom tile.