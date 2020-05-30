All apartments in Irvine
166 leafy pass
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:57 PM

166 leafy pass

166 Leafy Pass · No Longer Available
Location

166 Leafy Pass, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
Brand new luxury home with amazing view in gated Orchard Hills Alta Vista community. surrounded by Avocado Orchards, this home is perfectly located minutes to Irvine Spectrum, Tustin Market Place, South Coast Plaza, freeway-close to 5, 261,133 & 405 & John Wayne Airport. Currently under construction, this large 4-car garage Collina floor plan impresses with several upgraded options! The stunning dual staircase surrounds the two-story Dining Room, which leads out to the side courtyard. Exceptionally priced, this home offers 5 bdrms & 5.5 bths with a fantastic floor plan that features a family-friendly great-room, 60” linear optional fireplace and included large glass optional pocket doors leading out to the large backyard for an indoor/ outdoor living! The gourmet kitchen has Wolf Appliances, Large Island and flows into the included optional conservatory. Fantastic Grand Master Suite with a large walk-in closet. There is still time for you to make custom selections by customizing the home by selecting the flooring, granite counter tops, and bathroom tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 leafy pass have any available units?
166 leafy pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 166 leafy pass have?
Some of 166 leafy pass's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 leafy pass currently offering any rent specials?
166 leafy pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 leafy pass pet-friendly?
No, 166 leafy pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 166 leafy pass offer parking?
Yes, 166 leafy pass offers parking.
Does 166 leafy pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 leafy pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 leafy pass have a pool?
No, 166 leafy pass does not have a pool.
Does 166 leafy pass have accessible units?
No, 166 leafy pass does not have accessible units.
Does 166 leafy pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 leafy pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 166 leafy pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 leafy pass does not have units with air conditioning.
