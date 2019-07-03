All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 161 Scale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
161 Scale
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

161 Scale

161 Scale · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

161 Scale, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms detached condo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Scale have any available units?
161 Scale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 161 Scale currently offering any rent specials?
161 Scale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Scale pet-friendly?
No, 161 Scale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 161 Scale offer parking?
No, 161 Scale does not offer parking.
Does 161 Scale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Scale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Scale have a pool?
No, 161 Scale does not have a pool.
Does 161 Scale have accessible units?
No, 161 Scale does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Scale have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Scale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Scale have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Scale does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology