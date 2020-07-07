Rent Calculator
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16 Woodspring
16 Woodspring
·
No Longer Available
Location
16 Woodspring, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16 Woodspring have any available units?
16 Woodspring doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 16 Woodspring currently offering any rent specials?
16 Woodspring is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Woodspring pet-friendly?
No, 16 Woodspring is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 16 Woodspring offer parking?
Yes, 16 Woodspring offers parking.
Does 16 Woodspring have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Woodspring does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Woodspring have a pool?
No, 16 Woodspring does not have a pool.
Does 16 Woodspring have accessible units?
No, 16 Woodspring does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Woodspring have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Woodspring does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Woodspring have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Woodspring does not have units with air conditioning.
