Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
16 RIVEROAKS
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

16 RIVEROAKS

16 Riveroaks · No Longer Available
Location

16 Riveroaks, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please call or text Mark to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 RIVEROAKS have any available units?
16 RIVEROAKS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 16 RIVEROAKS currently offering any rent specials?
16 RIVEROAKS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 RIVEROAKS pet-friendly?
No, 16 RIVEROAKS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 RIVEROAKS offer parking?
No, 16 RIVEROAKS does not offer parking.
Does 16 RIVEROAKS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 RIVEROAKS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 RIVEROAKS have a pool?
No, 16 RIVEROAKS does not have a pool.
Does 16 RIVEROAKS have accessible units?
No, 16 RIVEROAKS does not have accessible units.
Does 16 RIVEROAKS have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 RIVEROAKS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 RIVEROAKS have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 RIVEROAKS does not have units with air conditioning.
