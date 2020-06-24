16 Prescott

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This home has been recently updated with new interior paint, baseboards, and interior doors throughout. The flooring has also been newly upgraded with laminated "wood-like" flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Enter in through the family room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The kitchen features canned lighting and ALL Kitchen appliances are being UPDATED to Stainless Steel Appliances soon (refrigerator included in lease). A large laundry room is easily accessible from the kitchen with plenty of storage space (washer/dryer are negotiable). Outside the family room sliding glass door you can enjoy the day or evening on your enclosed, private patio which also leads you to a wide, 2-car detached garage. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom suite with 2 large closets and vaulted ceiling. Air conditioning unit is approx. 3 years new. The home is situated just a short distance to community pool and spa. Schools in the area are highly rated and the shopping can't be beat! With a strong application a pet submittal is allowable & TERM is negotiable.....call or text 949-573-1329 to schedule tour.