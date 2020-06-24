All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 16 Prescott.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
16 Prescott
Last updated September 15 2019 at 2:59 AM

16 Prescott

16 Prescott · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16 Prescott, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This home has been recently updated with new interior paint, baseboards, and interior doors throughout. The flooring has also been newly upgraded with laminated "wood-like" flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Enter in through the family room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The kitchen features canned lighting and ALL Kitchen appliances are being UPDATED to Stainless Steel Appliances soon (refrigerator included in lease). A large laundry room is easily accessible from the kitchen with plenty of storage space (washer/dryer are negotiable). Outside the family room sliding glass door you can enjoy the day or evening on your enclosed, private patio which also leads you to a wide, 2-car detached garage. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom suite with 2 large closets and vaulted ceiling. Air conditioning unit is approx. 3 years new. The home is situated just a short distance to community pool and spa. Schools in the area are highly rated and the shopping can't be beat! With a strong application a pet submittal is allowable & TERM is negotiable.....call or text 949-573-1329 to schedule tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Prescott have any available units?
16 Prescott doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Prescott have?
Some of 16 Prescott's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Prescott currently offering any rent specials?
16 Prescott is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Prescott pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Prescott is pet friendly.
Does 16 Prescott offer parking?
Yes, 16 Prescott offers parking.
Does 16 Prescott have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Prescott offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Prescott have a pool?
Yes, 16 Prescott has a pool.
Does 16 Prescott have accessible units?
No, 16 Prescott does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Prescott have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Prescott does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Prescott have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Prescott has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology