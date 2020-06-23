16 Oak Barrel

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

The Messina Resident 1 Home nestles at the gated community "the Groves at Orchard Hills" in Irvine. This Magnificent 4 bed 5 bath home is located at the corner with Open Green Hill View from the back yard California room and Master suite. This property features with own Courtyard and open floor plan with Chef's Kitchen with Wolf's 6 Burner Stove and Dual Oven. Master Bath features with Big bath Tub and Shower and Dual Vanities. Upgraded Hard Wood Floor on the main level and All Bath and Kitchen with Granite Countertops with European Cabinet. Wood Plantation Shutter on the windows and Solar Panel on the roof save the Earth. Guest Room with full size bath connected on the first floor. The Big Den located on the second floor for Entertainment and Home Office. Each Rooms has own full bath and big windows. The Master Suite has wide Open View to the Hill and Bright Natural Lights with big walk in closet. 2 AC and Tank-less water heater and 2 Climate Controls. Each fire places on the California Room and Living Room. This Bright and Cozy home sits on the one of the best location in Messina Models.