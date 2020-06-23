The Messina Resident 1 Home nestles at the gated community "the Groves at Orchard Hills" in Irvine. This Magnificent 4 bed 5 bath home is located at the corner with Open Green Hill View from the back yard California room and Master suite. This property features with own Courtyard and open floor plan with Chef's Kitchen with Wolf's 6 Burner Stove and Dual Oven. Master Bath features with Big bath Tub and Shower and Dual Vanities. Upgraded Hard Wood Floor on the main level and All Bath and Kitchen with Granite Countertops with European Cabinet. Wood Plantation Shutter on the windows and Solar Panel on the roof save the Earth. Guest Room with full size bath connected on the first floor. The Big Den located on the second floor for Entertainment and Home Office. Each Rooms has own full bath and big windows. The Master Suite has wide Open View to the Hill and Bright Natural Lights with big walk in closet. 2 AC and Tank-less water heater and 2 Climate Controls. Each fire places on the California Room and Living Room. This Bright and Cozy home sits on the one of the best location in Messina Models.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16 Oak Barrel have any available units?
16 Oak Barrel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Oak Barrel have?
Some of 16 Oak Barrel's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Oak Barrel currently offering any rent specials?
16 Oak Barrel isn't currently offering any rent specials.