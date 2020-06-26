All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:24 AM

16 Honeydew

16 Honeydew · No Longer Available
Location

16 Honeydew, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
This home is a renter's dream! Perfect condition inside and out, and full of luxurious upgrades. 16 Honeydew sits on a tree lined street in the highly desirable Irvine village of Quail Hill. The neighborhood exudes a small town feel with an abundance of friendly neighbors and kids playing in their front yards. Pulling into the unique carriageway on your way to the two car garage is your first step to entering into your own private luxury residence. In this home you will find real hardwood floors that are so beautiful your jaw will drop. The kitchen has an island with granite counters, a six burner gas range, and all the cabinet space you could ever need. Just outside the french doors of the family room is a beautifully landscaped backyard, with views of the surrounding hills, where you will find it easy to relax and unwind any day of the week. Make your way upstairs to the master suite and you'll find a well appointed master bath with separate vanities, shower and tub. The home has high-end plantation shutters throughout, which allow you to close out the world and create total privacy. Quail Hill gives you access to community pools and spas, miles of hiking trails and some of the best schools in the state.

Call listing agent - Duffy Riebe (#00595531) of RE/MAX Premier Realty - at (949)466-3977 to see this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Honeydew have any available units?
16 Honeydew doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Honeydew have?
Some of 16 Honeydew's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Honeydew currently offering any rent specials?
16 Honeydew is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Honeydew pet-friendly?
No, 16 Honeydew is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Honeydew offer parking?
Yes, 16 Honeydew offers parking.
Does 16 Honeydew have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Honeydew does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Honeydew have a pool?
Yes, 16 Honeydew has a pool.
Does 16 Honeydew have accessible units?
No, 16 Honeydew does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Honeydew have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Honeydew has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Honeydew have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Honeydew does not have units with air conditioning.
