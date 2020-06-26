Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home is a renter's dream! Perfect condition inside and out, and full of luxurious upgrades. 16 Honeydew sits on a tree lined street in the highly desirable Irvine village of Quail Hill. The neighborhood exudes a small town feel with an abundance of friendly neighbors and kids playing in their front yards. Pulling into the unique carriageway on your way to the two car garage is your first step to entering into your own private luxury residence. In this home you will find real hardwood floors that are so beautiful your jaw will drop. The kitchen has an island with granite counters, a six burner gas range, and all the cabinet space you could ever need. Just outside the french doors of the family room is a beautifully landscaped backyard, with views of the surrounding hills, where you will find it easy to relax and unwind any day of the week. Make your way upstairs to the master suite and you'll find a well appointed master bath with separate vanities, shower and tub. The home has high-end plantation shutters throughout, which allow you to close out the world and create total privacy. Quail Hill gives you access to community pools and spas, miles of hiking trails and some of the best schools in the state.



Call listing agent - Duffy Riebe (#00595531) of RE/MAX Premier Realty - at (949)466-3977 to see this property.