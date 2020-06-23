All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1540 nolita

1540 Nolita · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2018 lennar new home at central park west Hudson, plan 2 . One bed room with one den. close to everything.smart home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 nolita have any available units?
1540 nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 1540 nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1540 nolita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 nolita pet-friendly?
No, 1540 nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1540 nolita offer parking?
No, 1540 nolita does not offer parking.
Does 1540 nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 nolita have a pool?
No, 1540 nolita does not have a pool.
Does 1540 nolita have accessible units?
No, 1540 nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 nolita have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 nolita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1540 nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1540 nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
