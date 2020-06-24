Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
149 Allium
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
149 Allium
149 Allium
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
149 Allium, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
This is a 1bed/1bath Studio like guest house with it's own entrance. furnished with bed and living room furnitures. Washer included, No dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 149 Allium have any available units?
149 Allium doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 149 Allium currently offering any rent specials?
149 Allium is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Allium pet-friendly?
No, 149 Allium is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 149 Allium offer parking?
No, 149 Allium does not offer parking.
Does 149 Allium have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Allium does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Allium have a pool?
No, 149 Allium does not have a pool.
Does 149 Allium have accessible units?
No, 149 Allium does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Allium have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Allium does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Allium have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Allium does not have units with air conditioning.
