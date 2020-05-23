All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:34 PM

147 Lemon

147 Lemon Grv · No Longer Available
Location

147 Lemon Grv, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Lemon have any available units?
147 Lemon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 147 Lemon currently offering any rent specials?
147 Lemon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Lemon pet-friendly?
No, 147 Lemon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 147 Lemon offer parking?
No, 147 Lemon does not offer parking.
Does 147 Lemon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Lemon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Lemon have a pool?
No, 147 Lemon does not have a pool.
Does 147 Lemon have accessible units?
No, 147 Lemon does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Lemon have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Lemon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Lemon have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Lemon does not have units with air conditioning.
