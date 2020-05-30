All apartments in Irvine
146 Willowbend
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

146 Willowbend

146 Willowbend · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

146 Willowbend, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Willowbend have any available units?
146 Willowbend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 146 Willowbend currently offering any rent specials?
146 Willowbend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Willowbend pet-friendly?
No, 146 Willowbend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 146 Willowbend offer parking?
Yes, 146 Willowbend does offer parking.
Does 146 Willowbend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Willowbend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Willowbend have a pool?
No, 146 Willowbend does not have a pool.
Does 146 Willowbend have accessible units?
No, 146 Willowbend does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Willowbend have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Willowbend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Willowbend have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Willowbend does not have units with air conditioning.
