Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
145 Lockford
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
145 Lockford
145 Lockford
·
No Longer Available
Location
145 Lockford, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, Shutters
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 145 Lockford have any available units?
145 Lockford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 145 Lockford have?
Some of 145 Lockford's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 145 Lockford currently offering any rent specials?
145 Lockford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Lockford pet-friendly?
No, 145 Lockford is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 145 Lockford offer parking?
Yes, 145 Lockford offers parking.
Does 145 Lockford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Lockford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Lockford have a pool?
No, 145 Lockford does not have a pool.
Does 145 Lockford have accessible units?
No, 145 Lockford does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Lockford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Lockford has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Lockford have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Lockford does not have units with air conditioning.
