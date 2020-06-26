All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 145 Lockford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
145 Lockford
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

145 Lockford

145 Lockford · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

145 Lockford, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, Shutters

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Lockford have any available units?
145 Lockford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 145 Lockford have?
Some of 145 Lockford's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Lockford currently offering any rent specials?
145 Lockford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Lockford pet-friendly?
No, 145 Lockford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 145 Lockford offer parking?
Yes, 145 Lockford offers parking.
Does 145 Lockford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Lockford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Lockford have a pool?
No, 145 Lockford does not have a pool.
Does 145 Lockford have accessible units?
No, 145 Lockford does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Lockford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Lockford has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Lockford have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Lockford does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology