144 Quiet Grove

Newer, fully detached home in Portola Spring's Silverleaf featuring three full bedrooms plus upper level bonus room, 2.5 baths, direct access two car garage and low-maintenance side yards! This popular Great Room floor plan boasts a spacious kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances open to dining and living space! Upgrades include designer paint and beautiful Italian tile flooring! A private master bedroom suite features dual sink vanity and a Spacious walk-in closet! Enjoy resort-style amenities and Irvine award-winning schools!!