Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage new construction

Don't miss the opportunity to be the first to occupy this newly constructed home in the Great Park neighborhood of Irvine. This Verge property at Novel Park by Taylor Morrison (formerly William Lyon Homes) offers top end stainless appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Attached garage with direct access along with additional driveway parking in addition to an enclosed courtyard, makes this home most ideal. Enjoy southeast views from the large second floor covered patio area which adds to the vast open living space indoors. Bright home with open floor plan, upscale flooring, quartz counters and too many high end appointments to list along with an amazing array of community amenities. Ready for immediate occupancy. And again it's all new!