All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 144 Novel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
144 Novel
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:50 PM

144 Novel

144 Novel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

144 Novel, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
new construction
Don't miss the opportunity to be the first to occupy this newly constructed home in the Great Park neighborhood of Irvine. This Verge property at Novel Park by Taylor Morrison (formerly William Lyon Homes) offers top end stainless appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Attached garage with direct access along with additional driveway parking in addition to an enclosed courtyard, makes this home most ideal. Enjoy southeast views from the large second floor covered patio area which adds to the vast open living space indoors. Bright home with open floor plan, upscale flooring, quartz counters and too many high end appointments to list along with an amazing array of community amenities. Ready for immediate occupancy. And again it's all new!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Novel have any available units?
144 Novel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 144 Novel have?
Some of 144 Novel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Novel currently offering any rent specials?
144 Novel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Novel pet-friendly?
No, 144 Novel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 144 Novel offer parking?
Yes, 144 Novel offers parking.
Does 144 Novel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 Novel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Novel have a pool?
No, 144 Novel does not have a pool.
Does 144 Novel have accessible units?
No, 144 Novel does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Novel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Novel has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Novel have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Novel does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology