143 Hyde Park
143 Hyde Park

143 Hyde Park · No Longer Available
Location

143 Hyde Park, Irvine, CA 92606

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
LARGEST FLOOR PLAN IN GATED IRVINE COMMUNITY OF PARK LANE. 4 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHROOMS. ALL THE BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS.
BACK YARD PATIO CONVENIENT FOR ENTERTAINING AND BARBEQUE.
LARGE HEATED CCOMMUNITY POOL WITH KIDS POOL AND ADULTS SPA. COVERED OUTSIDE POOL BARBEQUE WITH GUEST ENTERTAINMENT AREA.
GREAT INTERIOR LOCATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Hyde Park have any available units?
143 Hyde Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 143 Hyde Park have?
Some of 143 Hyde Park's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Hyde Park currently offering any rent specials?
143 Hyde Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Hyde Park pet-friendly?
No, 143 Hyde Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 143 Hyde Park offer parking?
Yes, 143 Hyde Park offers parking.
Does 143 Hyde Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Hyde Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Hyde Park have a pool?
Yes, 143 Hyde Park has a pool.
Does 143 Hyde Park have accessible units?
No, 143 Hyde Park does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Hyde Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Hyde Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Hyde Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Hyde Park does not have units with air conditioning.
