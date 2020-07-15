LARGEST FLOOR PLAN IN GATED IRVINE COMMUNITY OF PARK LANE. 4 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHROOMS. ALL THE BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS. BACK YARD PATIO CONVENIENT FOR ENTERTAINING AND BARBEQUE. LARGE HEATED CCOMMUNITY POOL WITH KIDS POOL AND ADULTS SPA. COVERED OUTSIDE POOL BARBEQUE WITH GUEST ENTERTAINMENT AREA. GREAT INTERIOR LOCATION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 143 Hyde Park have any available units?
143 Hyde Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 143 Hyde Park have?
Some of 143 Hyde Park's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Hyde Park currently offering any rent specials?
143 Hyde Park is not currently offering any rent specials.