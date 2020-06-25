1412 Nolita

Amenities

Brand New Condo In Central Park West - Located in one of the most convenient urban living locations in Irvine, is this fourth floor new and modern one bedroom condo. From the entryway, you'll have direct access to the well appointed modern gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances with a 5 burner cook top, wall-mounted hood, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The large great room has plenty of space for dining and entertaining. An in condo washer and dryer too. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet, and a modern en-suite bathroom with quartz counter top and elegant accessories. The condo has latest technology throughout such as integrated Echo Dot, Echo Show, Sonos wi-fi speaker, wi-fi thermostat, Ring video doorbell, USB ports at key locations, LED lights throughout, and many more. Steps to clubhouse and recreation center, featuring fitness center with exercise facility, yoga rooms, junior Olympic size pool, barbecue, meeting room, two outdoor hot tubs, and spa. Five minutes walking to the Park Place, an upscale shopping center, LA fitness, Lady M, and high-end restaurants!



(RLNE4787217)