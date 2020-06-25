All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1412 Nolita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1412 Nolita
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

1412 Nolita

1412 Nolita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1412 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
yoga
Brand New Condo In Central Park West - Located in one of the most convenient urban living locations in Irvine, is this fourth floor new and modern one bedroom condo. From the entryway, you'll have direct access to the well appointed modern gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances with a 5 burner cook top, wall-mounted hood, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The large great room has plenty of space for dining and entertaining. An in condo washer and dryer too. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet, and a modern en-suite bathroom with quartz counter top and elegant accessories. The condo has latest technology throughout such as integrated Echo Dot, Echo Show, Sonos wi-fi speaker, wi-fi thermostat, Ring video doorbell, USB ports at key locations, LED lights throughout, and many more. Steps to clubhouse and recreation center, featuring fitness center with exercise facility, yoga rooms, junior Olympic size pool, barbecue, meeting room, two outdoor hot tubs, and spa. Five minutes walking to the Park Place, an upscale shopping center, LA fitness, Lady M, and high-end restaurants!

(RLNE4787217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Nolita have any available units?
1412 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1412 Nolita have?
Some of 1412 Nolita's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Nolita pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Nolita is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Nolita offers parking.
Does 1412 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Nolita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 1412 Nolita has a pool.
Does 1412 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 1412 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Nolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology