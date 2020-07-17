Amenities

Brisa home in Portola Springs. Light and Bright, Open floorplan, Recessed lights throughout the property, Designer upgraded wood first floor, Convenient first-floor bedroom with full bath, 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs, Chef-inspired Gourmet kitchen with stylish Bosch built-in stainless steel appliance package and Quartz countertop; White cabinets throughout with brushed nickel knobs, Luxurious Master suite with walk-in closet, Jack and Jill bathroom in between the other 2 bedrooms with shower and tub. Separate upstairs laundry room with linen cabinet, Direct access 2 car garage with Epoxy flooring, Charming Courtyard for entertaining Round Canyon Park is just steps from this new neighborhood and includes a private circular Swimming pool. Portola Springs Community Park is nearby and features a range of amenities from Tennis courts and sports fields to Barbecue areas and tot lot.