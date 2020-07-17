All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 141 Milky.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
141 Milky
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:16 PM

141 Milky

141 Milky Way · (213) 503-0800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

141 Milky Way, Irvine, CA 92620
Portola Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Brisa home in Portola Springs. Light and Bright, Open floorplan, Recessed lights throughout the property, Designer upgraded wood first floor, Convenient first-floor bedroom with full bath, 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs, Chef-inspired Gourmet kitchen with stylish Bosch built-in stainless steel appliance package and Quartz countertop; White cabinets throughout with brushed nickel knobs, Luxurious Master suite with walk-in closet, Jack and Jill bathroom in between the other 2 bedrooms with shower and tub. Separate upstairs laundry room with linen cabinet, Direct access 2 car garage with Epoxy flooring, Charming Courtyard for entertaining Round Canyon Park is just steps from this new neighborhood and includes a private circular Swimming pool. Portola Springs Community Park is nearby and features a range of amenities from Tennis courts and sports fields to Barbecue areas and tot lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Milky have any available units?
141 Milky has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 141 Milky have?
Some of 141 Milky's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Milky currently offering any rent specials?
141 Milky is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Milky pet-friendly?
No, 141 Milky is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 141 Milky offer parking?
Yes, 141 Milky offers parking.
Does 141 Milky have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Milky does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Milky have a pool?
Yes, 141 Milky has a pool.
Does 141 Milky have accessible units?
No, 141 Milky does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Milky have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Milky does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Milky have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Milky does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 141 Milky?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity