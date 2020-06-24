All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1406 nolita

1406 Nolita · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2018 lennar smart building located in central park west. this home is at premium location of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 nolita have any available units?
1406 nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 1406 nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1406 nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 nolita pet-friendly?
No, 1406 nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1406 nolita offer parking?
No, 1406 nolita does not offer parking.
Does 1406 nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 nolita have a pool?
No, 1406 nolita does not have a pool.
Does 1406 nolita have accessible units?
No, 1406 nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 nolita have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 nolita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
