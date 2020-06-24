Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1406 nolita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1406 nolita
1406 Nolita
·
No Longer Available
Location
1406 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2018 lennar smart building located in central park west. this home is at premium location of the building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1406 nolita have any available units?
1406 nolita doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irvine, CA
.
Is 1406 nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1406 nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 nolita pet-friendly?
No, 1406 nolita is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 1406 nolita offer parking?
No, 1406 nolita does not offer parking.
Does 1406 nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 nolita have a pool?
No, 1406 nolita does not have a pool.
Does 1406 nolita have accessible units?
No, 1406 nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 nolita have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 nolita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
