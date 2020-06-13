All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 14 Sunnyvale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
14 Sunnyvale
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

14 Sunnyvale

14 Sunnyvale · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14 Sunnyvale, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EXCELLENT FAMILY HOME LOCATED ON AN INTERIOR GREENBELT CORNER LOT WITH HUGE BONUS ROOM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Sunnyvale have any available units?
14 Sunnyvale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 14 Sunnyvale currently offering any rent specials?
14 Sunnyvale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Sunnyvale pet-friendly?
No, 14 Sunnyvale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Sunnyvale offer parking?
No, 14 Sunnyvale does not offer parking.
Does 14 Sunnyvale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Sunnyvale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Sunnyvale have a pool?
No, 14 Sunnyvale does not have a pool.
Does 14 Sunnyvale have accessible units?
No, 14 Sunnyvale does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Sunnyvale have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Sunnyvale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Sunnyvale have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Sunnyvale does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology