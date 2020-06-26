All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:23 AM

14 Campanero E

14 Campanero West · No Longer Available
Location

14 Campanero West, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Northwood High school district. Cu-de Sac Location-Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. with Cathedral Ceilings, Freshly painting, Hardwood floor througout the first floor living, formal dining and family room area. Sunny Kitchen with bay Window, Granite Counter-tops, Nook area with spacious Pantry, Family Room has Fireplace with great relaxation, Lushly green backYard with Covered Patio. Trees & wooden Fence, Walking distance to Award Winning Sierra Vista Junior High Schools. Convenience to green Parks & Shopping. Association amenity w/Pools, spa, Tennis&Clubhouse, . Move-in Ready condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Campanero E have any available units?
14 Campanero E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Campanero E have?
Some of 14 Campanero E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Campanero E currently offering any rent specials?
14 Campanero E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Campanero E pet-friendly?
No, 14 Campanero E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Campanero E offer parking?
No, 14 Campanero E does not offer parking.
Does 14 Campanero E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Campanero E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Campanero E have a pool?
Yes, 14 Campanero E has a pool.
Does 14 Campanero E have accessible units?
No, 14 Campanero E does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Campanero E have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Campanero E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Campanero E have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Campanero E does not have units with air conditioning.

