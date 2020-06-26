14 Campanero E

Amenities

Northwood High school district. Cu-de Sac Location-Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. with Cathedral Ceilings, Freshly painting, Hardwood floor througout the first floor living, formal dining and family room area. Sunny Kitchen with bay Window, Granite Counter-tops, Nook area with spacious Pantry, Family Room has Fireplace with great relaxation, Lushly green backYard with Covered Patio. Trees & wooden Fence, Walking distance to Award Winning Sierra Vista Junior High Schools. Convenience to green Parks & Shopping. Association amenity w/Pools, spa, Tennis&Clubhouse, . Move-in Ready condition.