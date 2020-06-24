14 Alevera Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This is DETACHED Townhouse located at the "Oak Creek Community" a well-known community in Irvine. this house with nice size yard and NO common wall to the neighbor, end unit very private & quiet. there are 3 bedrooms 3 full bath, one bedroom at main floor with a full bath. Two bedrooms upstairs with a open loft good for study room, office, or children play area. the kitchen has pantry. The refrigerator & washer, dryer are included. New paint throughout house very clean and bright, newer wood laminate floor & carpet through out the house, newer granite counter top, newer cook-top, newer recessed LED lighting.....etc. the secluded yard good for BBQ family entertainment. two car attached garage. walking distance to the HOA amenities included swimming pool, tennis court, basketball, children playground, BBQ........ Near 405 fwy, Spectrum Medical Center, Spectrum Mall and major shopping area.