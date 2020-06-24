All apartments in Irvine
14 Alevera Street
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:49 PM

14 Alevera Street

14 Alevera · No Longer Available
Location

14 Alevera, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This is DETACHED Townhouse located at the "Oak Creek Community" a well-known community in Irvine. this house with nice size yard and NO common wall to the neighbor, end unit very private & quiet. there are 3 bedrooms 3 full bath, one bedroom at main floor with a full bath. Two bedrooms upstairs with a open loft good for study room, office, or children play area. the kitchen has pantry. The refrigerator & washer, dryer are included. New paint throughout house very clean and bright, newer wood laminate floor & carpet through out the house, newer granite counter top, newer cook-top, newer recessed LED lighting.....etc. the secluded yard good for BBQ family entertainment. two car attached garage. walking distance to the HOA amenities included swimming pool, tennis court, basketball, children playground, BBQ........ Near 405 fwy, Spectrum Medical Center, Spectrum Mall and major shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Alevera Street have any available units?
14 Alevera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Alevera Street have?
Some of 14 Alevera Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Alevera Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 Alevera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Alevera Street pet-friendly?
No, 14 Alevera Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Alevera Street offer parking?
Yes, 14 Alevera Street offers parking.
Does 14 Alevera Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Alevera Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Alevera Street have a pool?
Yes, 14 Alevera Street has a pool.
Does 14 Alevera Street have accessible units?
No, 14 Alevera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Alevera Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Alevera Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Alevera Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Alevera Street does not have units with air conditioning.

