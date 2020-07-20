135 Carmine

Amenities
This single family detached condominium with stunning mountain and city views from the upper level is from the Jade Justice X Collection - one of the best models built by Pulte Home. It is a light and bright home with designer paint and upgraded pendant lighting and has an open-concept first floor with beautiful wood flooring. A gourmet kitchen with upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances and nice-sized prep island is ideal for family gatherings. There is a separate dining area and a large great room that leads to a spacious California room and outdoor living space. On the second floor, the master suite has a spa-like bathroom and oversized walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms with ceiling fans each have walk-in closets and share one bathroom with upgraded tiles and a nice countertop. Cozy carpet runs up the stairs and throughout the second and third floors. The third floor has a spacious multifunctional bonus room, half bath and large custom balcony - perfect for entertaining family and friends year-round! Great Park boasts estate-style homes with ample amenities including a five-acre great lawn, patio with outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, spa and lounge area, sports courts and walking and bike trails. Shopping, dining and freeway access are all nearby. It’s only a 30-minute drive to Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.