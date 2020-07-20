All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

135 Carmine · No Longer Available
Irvine
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

135 Carmine, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
pool
hot tub
This single family detached condominium with stunning mountain and city views from the upper level is from the Jade Justice X Collection - one of the best models built by Pulte Home. It is a light and bright home with designer paint and upgraded pendant lighting and has an open-concept first floor with beautiful wood flooring. A gourmet kitchen with upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances and nice-sized prep island is ideal for family gatherings. There is a separate dining area and a large great room that leads to a spacious California room and outdoor living space. On the second floor, the master suite has a spa-like bathroom and oversized walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms with ceiling fans each have walk-in closets and share one bathroom with upgraded tiles and a nice countertop. Cozy carpet runs up the stairs and throughout the second and third floors. The third floor has a spacious multifunctional bonus room, half bath and large custom balcony - perfect for entertaining family and friends year-round! Great Park boasts estate-style homes with ample amenities including a five-acre great lawn, patio with outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, spa and lounge area, sports courts and walking and bike trails. Shopping, dining and freeway access are all nearby. It’s only a 30-minute drive to Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Carmine have any available units?
135 Carmine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 135 Carmine have?
Some of 135 Carmine's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Carmine currently offering any rent specials?
135 Carmine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Carmine pet-friendly?
No, 135 Carmine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 135 Carmine offer parking?
No, 135 Carmine does not offer parking.
Does 135 Carmine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Carmine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Carmine have a pool?
Yes, 135 Carmine has a pool.
Does 135 Carmine have accessible units?
No, 135 Carmine does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Carmine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Carmine has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Carmine have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Carmine does not have units with air conditioning.
