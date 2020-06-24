Rent Calculator
1335 Abelia
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:53 PM
1335 Abelia
1335 Abelia
·
No Longer Available
Location
1335 Abelia, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Represented by David Kang, Coldwell Banker Best Realty. For more information or private showing, please contact David Kang at 949-229-5788.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1335 Abelia have any available units?
1335 Abelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 1335 Abelia have?
Some of 1335 Abelia's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1335 Abelia currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Abelia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Abelia pet-friendly?
No, 1335 Abelia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 1335 Abelia offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Abelia offers parking.
Does 1335 Abelia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Abelia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Abelia have a pool?
No, 1335 Abelia does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Abelia have accessible units?
No, 1335 Abelia does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Abelia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Abelia has units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 Abelia have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 Abelia does not have units with air conditioning.
