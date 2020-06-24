Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
133 Cadence
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:11 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
133 Cadence
133 Cadence
·
No Longer Available
Location
133 Cadence, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very good location at windchime great park, close to school and woodbury town center, must to see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 133 Cadence have any available units?
133 Cadence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 133 Cadence currently offering any rent specials?
133 Cadence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Cadence pet-friendly?
No, 133 Cadence is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 133 Cadence offer parking?
No, 133 Cadence does not offer parking.
Does 133 Cadence have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Cadence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Cadence have a pool?
No, 133 Cadence does not have a pool.
Does 133 Cadence have accessible units?
No, 133 Cadence does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Cadence have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Cadence does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Cadence have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Cadence does not have units with air conditioning.
