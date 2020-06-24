All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 133 Cadence.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
133 Cadence
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:11 PM

133 Cadence

133 Cadence · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

133 Cadence, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very good location at windchime great park, close to school and woodbury town center, must to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Cadence have any available units?
133 Cadence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 133 Cadence currently offering any rent specials?
133 Cadence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Cadence pet-friendly?
No, 133 Cadence is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 133 Cadence offer parking?
No, 133 Cadence does not offer parking.
Does 133 Cadence have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Cadence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Cadence have a pool?
No, 133 Cadence does not have a pool.
Does 133 Cadence have accessible units?
No, 133 Cadence does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Cadence have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Cadence does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Cadence have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Cadence does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology