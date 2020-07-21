All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:30 AM

132 Rotunda

132 Rotunda · No Longer Available
Location

132 Rotunda, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Virtual Tour: youtu.be/VgTJUSh6E7k

Don't Miss This Highly Upgraded Masterpiece: marble, wood, stainless steel, mother of pearl and dramatic mosaic tiles as well as 4 inch plantation shutters throughout define this amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Direct access 2 car attached garage with private 18 foot brick paving stone driveway on this beautiful tree lined street. Gourmet kitchen. Open floor plan and ideal indoor/outdoor living --all perfect for family as well as entertaining. The gorgeous backyard with pavers and planters is an entertainer's dream. This model home condition single family residence is located in prestigious Eastwood Village. This community features four magnificent parks, several built-in BBQs, countless playgrounds, tennis courts, volleyball court, baseball diamond, soccer field, basketball courts, walking trails, two luxury style pools, and a clubhouse. This community has it all. Eastwood Village is in the Irvine Unified School District with top rated, award winning schools (including top-ranked Northwood High School), and conveniently located near Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and Irvine Marketplace. Eastwood Elementary school is a 5 minute walk from this home. Easy access to Interstate 5 & 405 as well as the 55 freeway and 241 if you are a commuter or like to travel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

