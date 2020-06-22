131 Messenger

Amenities
Highly upgraded, brand new Silverleaf plan 1 home in the Portola Springs 3 community. 2-story, fully detached with 2 separate yards. Specious loft and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Quiet interior location. Steps away from 2 community parks with swimming pools, tennis courts, tod-lots, basketball and sand volleyball courts, golf putting green, etc. Walking distance to Portola Springs Elementary school, close to Portola High school and Great Park. 10 minutes to Irvine Spectrum Center, IVC. 20 minutes to UCI, John Wayne airport, South Coast Plaze, Laguna Beach. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included! Small pets ok!