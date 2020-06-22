All apartments in Irvine
131 Messenger
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:44 PM

131 Messenger

131 Messenger · (949) 735-0392
Location

131 Messenger, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1645 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
putting green
garage
new construction
tennis court
volleyball court
Highly upgraded, brand new Silverleaf plan 1 home in the Portola Springs 3 community. 2-story, fully detached with 2 separate yards. Specious loft and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Quiet interior location. Steps away from 2 community parks with swimming pools, tennis courts, tod-lots, basketball and sand volleyball courts, golf putting green, etc. Walking distance to Portola Springs Elementary school, close to Portola High school and Great Park. 10 minutes to Irvine Spectrum Center, IVC. 20 minutes to UCI, John Wayne airport, South Coast Plaze, Laguna Beach. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included! Small pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Messenger have any available units?
131 Messenger has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 Messenger have?
Some of 131 Messenger's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Messenger currently offering any rent specials?
131 Messenger isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Messenger pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Messenger is pet friendly.
Does 131 Messenger offer parking?
Yes, 131 Messenger does offer parking.
Does 131 Messenger have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Messenger offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Messenger have a pool?
Yes, 131 Messenger has a pool.
Does 131 Messenger have accessible units?
No, 131 Messenger does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Messenger have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Messenger does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Messenger have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Messenger does not have units with air conditioning.
