126 Newall
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

126 Newall

126 Newall · No Longer Available
Location

126 Newall, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

Gorgeous contemporary-style residence located in the new development of Beacon Park. living lifestyle set in a serene suburban backdrop. This stunning 1810 sqft home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All appliance included. All bedrooms located upstairs and the master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. Home also features solar panels and Smart Home System. This amazing house offers resplendent views of the neighborhood through the multitude of windows that offer ample illumination to brighten your day. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Indulge in all the award-winning amenities that the community and Great Park has to offer with pools, spas, recreation rooms, parks, and playgrounds. The home is a short walking distance to the upcoming Beacon Park School (K-8), the newest addition of the very prestigious Irvine Unified School District. Please verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Newall have any available units?
126 Newall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 126 Newall have?
Some of 126 Newall's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Newall currently offering any rent specials?
126 Newall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Newall pet-friendly?
No, 126 Newall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 126 Newall offer parking?
No, 126 Newall does not offer parking.
Does 126 Newall have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Newall offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Newall have a pool?
Yes, 126 Newall has a pool.
Does 126 Newall have accessible units?
No, 126 Newall does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Newall have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Newall does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Newall have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Newall does not have units with air conditioning.
