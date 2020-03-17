126 Newall

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Gorgeous contemporary-style residence located in the new development of Beacon Park. living lifestyle set in a serene suburban backdrop. This stunning 1810 sqft home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All appliance included. All bedrooms located upstairs and the master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. Home also features solar panels and Smart Home System. This amazing house offers resplendent views of the neighborhood through the multitude of windows that offer ample illumination to brighten your day. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Indulge in all the award-winning amenities that the community and Great Park has to offer with pools, spas, recreation rooms, parks, and playgrounds. The home is a short walking distance to the upcoming Beacon Park School (K-8), the newest addition of the very prestigious Irvine Unified School District. Please verify all info.