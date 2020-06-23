124 Quiet Grove

Amenities

Fully detached home in Portola Spring's Silverleaf featuring three full bedrooms plus upper level bonus room, 2.5 baths, direct access two car garage and low-maintenance side yards! This popular Great Room floor plan boasts a spacious kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances open to dining and living space! Designer paint throughout. A private master bedroom suite features dual sink vanity and a Spacious walk-in closet! Enjoy resort-style amenities and Irvine award-winning schools!