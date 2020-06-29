Rent Calculator
Home
Irvine, CA
124 Confederation Way
124 Confederation Way
·
Location
124 Confederation Way, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
nice house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 Confederation Way have any available units?
124 Confederation Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 124 Confederation Way currently offering any rent specials?
124 Confederation Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Confederation Way pet-friendly?
No, 124 Confederation Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 124 Confederation Way offer parking?
No, 124 Confederation Way does not offer parking.
Does 124 Confederation Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Confederation Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Confederation Way have a pool?
No, 124 Confederation Way does not have a pool.
Does 124 Confederation Way have accessible units?
No, 124 Confederation Way does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Confederation Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Confederation Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Confederation Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Confederation Way does not have units with air conditioning.
