Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
123 Character
Last updated May 20 2019 at 2:14 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
123 Character
123 Character
·
No Longer Available
Location
123 Character, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very good location at Cadence Park in great park, close to school and woodbury town center, must to see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 Character have any available units?
123 Character doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 123 Character currently offering any rent specials?
123 Character is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Character pet-friendly?
No, 123 Character is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 123 Character offer parking?
No, 123 Character does not offer parking.
Does 123 Character have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Character does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Character have a pool?
No, 123 Character does not have a pool.
Does 123 Character have accessible units?
No, 123 Character does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Character have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Character does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Character have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Character does not have units with air conditioning.
