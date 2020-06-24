All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 122 Talmadge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
122 Talmadge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

122 Talmadge

122 Talmadge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

122 Talmadge, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Rare single story! no stairs. this gorgeous condo features 2 bedrooms,2 bathrooms loft. nearly 1600 s.f. of elegant living space.3rd bedroom currently used as an open den/office.this home has tons of designer upgrades including polished marble floors,granite counters,rich wood cabinetry,fully remodel master bath with stone counters,marble shower,brand new frameless glass shower enclosure,and all new fixtures.escape the daily grind in the privacy of this outstanding backyard w/tropical softscapeamenities and features central ac/heater community clubhouse community 3 pools community jacuzzi community park community bbq community tennis
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Talmadge have any available units?
122 Talmadge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 122 Talmadge have?
Some of 122 Talmadge's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Talmadge currently offering any rent specials?
122 Talmadge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Talmadge pet-friendly?
No, 122 Talmadge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 Talmadge offer parking?
No, 122 Talmadge does not offer parking.
Does 122 Talmadge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Talmadge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Talmadge have a pool?
Yes, 122 Talmadge has a pool.
Does 122 Talmadge have accessible units?
No, 122 Talmadge does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Talmadge have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Talmadge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Talmadge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 Talmadge has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology