122 Talmadge

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool air conditioning tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court

Rare single story! no stairs. this gorgeous condo features 2 bedrooms,2 bathrooms loft. nearly 1600 s.f. of elegant living space.3rd bedroom currently used as an open den/office.this home has tons of designer upgrades including polished marble floors,granite counters,rich wood cabinetry,fully remodel master bath with stone counters,marble shower,brand new frameless glass shower enclosure,and all new fixtures.escape the daily grind in the privacy of this outstanding backyard w/tropical softscapeamenities and features central ac/heater community clubhouse community 3 pools community jacuzzi community park community bbq community tennis

Contact us to schedule a showing.