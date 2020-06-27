122 Montero

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool hot tub internet access new construction tennis court

Live the Irvine Spectrum lifestyle in a Brand New Highly Upgraded 4 Bedroom Home in Barcelona - One of Irvine's Newest and Most Anticipated Gated Communities! Built in the Italianate Architectural style and constructed by Irvine Pacific, this property in the Los Olivos Village is situated on a Desirable Corner Lot with lots of Natural Light. Welcome Home to a California Great Room with 10 Foot Ceilings and Panoramic floor-to-ceiling Sliding Glass Panal Doors with Remote Controlled Roller Shades that open to a fully landscaped patio backyard with Custom Tile. Gourmet Kitchen features a Walk-In Pantry, Granite Countertops, Built-in Stainless Steel KitchenAid Appliances complete with French Door Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, 6 Burner Commercial-Style Cooktop and Oven. More upgrades abound with Plantation Shutters throughout, Master Bath with Freestanding Soaking Tub and Separate Spa Like Shower. Smart Home features such as Wifi Controlled Lutron Home Lighting Automation System and Thermostat. Steps from the community amenities like Barcelona's Private Resort Style Pool and a short walk to the new Los Olivos Community Park with Soccer Fields, Basketball and Tennis Courts and a musical themed Playground plus a 6,700 square foot Community Center. Located within the Award Winning Irvine School District including University High School. Minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and walking distance to the Los Olivos Marketplace with Whole Foods Market.