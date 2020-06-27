All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:41 PM

122 Montero

122 Montero · No Longer Available
Location

122 Montero, Irvine, CA 92618

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
new construction
tennis court
Live the Irvine Spectrum lifestyle in a Brand New Highly Upgraded 4 Bedroom Home in Barcelona - One of Irvine's Newest and Most Anticipated Gated Communities! Built in the Italianate Architectural style and constructed by Irvine Pacific, this property in the Los Olivos Village is situated on a Desirable Corner Lot with lots of Natural Light. Welcome Home to a California Great Room with 10 Foot Ceilings and Panoramic floor-to-ceiling Sliding Glass Panal Doors with Remote Controlled Roller Shades that open to a fully landscaped patio backyard with Custom Tile. Gourmet Kitchen features a Walk-In Pantry, Granite Countertops, Built-in Stainless Steel KitchenAid Appliances complete with French Door Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, 6 Burner Commercial-Style Cooktop and Oven. More upgrades abound with Plantation Shutters throughout, Master Bath with Freestanding Soaking Tub and Separate Spa Like Shower. Smart Home features such as Wifi Controlled Lutron Home Lighting Automation System and Thermostat. Steps from the community amenities like Barcelona's Private Resort Style Pool and a short walk to the new Los Olivos Community Park with Soccer Fields, Basketball and Tennis Courts and a musical themed Playground plus a 6,700 square foot Community Center. Located within the Award Winning Irvine School District including University High School. Minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and walking distance to the Los Olivos Marketplace with Whole Foods Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Montero have any available units?
122 Montero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 122 Montero have?
Some of 122 Montero's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Montero currently offering any rent specials?
122 Montero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Montero pet-friendly?
No, 122 Montero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 Montero offer parking?
No, 122 Montero does not offer parking.
Does 122 Montero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Montero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Montero have a pool?
Yes, 122 Montero has a pool.
Does 122 Montero have accessible units?
No, 122 Montero does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Montero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Montero has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Montero have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Montero does not have units with air conditioning.
