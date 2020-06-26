12 Parthenia

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking piano room pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This is single story detached house ( NO Common Wall ). Sited in a well-known "West Park" community in the center of City of Irvine. located at the quiet spot. there are two bedrooms two baths plus a den good for office or piano room or tech room. kitchen open to the family room with high ceiling of family room provided spacious feeling. newer custom paint & newer wood laminate flooring throughout the house NO carpet in the house. two car attached garage. back yard has BBQ, Patio, fruit tree....etc. the HOA swimming pool, tennis ,park close by. walking distance to the elementary school, shopping plaza, and easy to on major freeway.