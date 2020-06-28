12 New Hampshire

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the lucrative Harvard Square gated community in Irvine. This spacious 2239 square foot home has been lovingly maintained. Some of the features include ample natural light, an open floor plan, plantation shutters, 1 bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs as well as 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. There is also a 2 and half car garage with epoxy flooring with ceiling racks. Laminated flooring as well as a custom built in entertainment center in the great room. The master bedroom is very spacious and has an en-suite master bath with dual sinks, large tub, and a shower along with ample closet space. All rooms also contain a ceiling fan. Large backyard, with ample space for relaxing or outdoor entertainment. The community amenities include a private park, pool, basketball court, volleyball court, playground, and more.