Irvine, CA
12 New Hampshire
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:58 AM

12 New Hampshire

12 New Hampshire · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

12 New Hampshire, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the lucrative Harvard Square gated community in Irvine. This spacious 2239 square foot home has been lovingly maintained. Some of the features include ample natural light, an open floor plan, plantation shutters, 1 bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs as well as 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. There is also a 2 and half car garage with epoxy flooring with ceiling racks. Laminated flooring as well as a custom built in entertainment center in the great room. The master bedroom is very spacious and has an en-suite master bath with dual sinks, large tub, and a shower along with ample closet space. All rooms also contain a ceiling fan. Large backyard, with ample space for relaxing or outdoor entertainment. The community amenities include a private park, pool, basketball court, volleyball court, playground, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 New Hampshire have any available units?
12 New Hampshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 New Hampshire have?
Some of 12 New Hampshire's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 New Hampshire currently offering any rent specials?
12 New Hampshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 New Hampshire pet-friendly?
No, 12 New Hampshire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 New Hampshire offer parking?
Yes, 12 New Hampshire offers parking.
Does 12 New Hampshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 New Hampshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 New Hampshire have a pool?
Yes, 12 New Hampshire has a pool.
Does 12 New Hampshire have accessible units?
No, 12 New Hampshire does not have accessible units.
Does 12 New Hampshire have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 New Hampshire does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 New Hampshire have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 New Hampshire does not have units with air conditioning.
