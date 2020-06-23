All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

12 Larchwood

12 Larchwood · No Longer Available
Location

12 Larchwood, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

putting green
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
Live in the prestigious coveted community of Northpark. This highly upgraded Santa Venetian 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home features hardwood flooring, custom arch frames, large baseboards, crown molding, wainscoting, wood plantation shutters, recess lighting and stainless steel appliances . Energy efficient upgrades include screen door, 6 ceiling fans, new whole house fan, R38 insulation. The spacious backyard has custom stone pavers, seat wall, and putting green. This beautiful home is nestled in a privately gated family oriented community with lush amenities and facilities for all to enjoy. It includes One (1) clubhouse, five (5) swimming pools, six (6) parks, three (3) tot lots, one (1) full basketball court and two (2) half courts and three (3) tennis courts. You are also able to take your child to Hicks Canyon Elementary Blue Ribbon School from within the gates. A must see!!! Contact Al Mejia 949-378-9247 al@almejia.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Larchwood have any available units?
12 Larchwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Larchwood have?
Some of 12 Larchwood's amenities include putting green, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Larchwood currently offering any rent specials?
12 Larchwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Larchwood pet-friendly?
No, 12 Larchwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Larchwood offer parking?
Yes, 12 Larchwood offers parking.
Does 12 Larchwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Larchwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Larchwood have a pool?
Yes, 12 Larchwood has a pool.
Does 12 Larchwood have accessible units?
No, 12 Larchwood does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Larchwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Larchwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Larchwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Larchwood does not have units with air conditioning.
