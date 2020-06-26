All apartments in Irvine
12 Evening Breeze
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

12 Evening Breeze

12 Evening Breeze · No Longer Available
Location

12 Evening Breeze, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Prestigious TURTLE ROCK ...... Steps to the Swimming Pool....Dramatic ....Tri Level home...Spectacular Floor Plan.......Gourmet Kitchen wth Breakfast bar.......lots of space in the kitchen for preparing and eating......GREAT ROOM WITH FAMILY ROOM plus slider leads to outdoor enclosed deck........PLUS LARGE Formal DINING ROOM...... Living room....Cathedral Ceiling...Cozy gas log FIREPLACE....slider leads to outdoor enclosed BRICK laced Patio.....Great for entertaining......Master suite has walk in closet-......... shower over the tub.........one secondary bathroom with walk in shower..2 car attached garage...with lots of built-ins .....a counter for folding clothes and a sink.....with roll up garage door.......washer & dryer included/no warranties.....2 association swimming pools and spas..........Very near the Turtle Rock Community Park with enormous walking and picnics areas......Recreation room..Nature center...Tennis courts...After school programs..........Bommer Canyon for additions walking trails....Award winning IUSD Schools.....Bonita Canyon, Rancho and University High......Near Irvine Valley College...(IVC) and University of California at Irvine (UCI)......Close to World Class shopping South Coast Plaza.....Newport Fashion Island...Laguna Beach...& Irvine Spectrum.....the Theatre District, Segerstrom Center.....Near #405, #5, #133, #73, #241, #261, #55, #91.....SNA John Wayne Airport.....Halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego...Home is currently being Painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Evening Breeze have any available units?
12 Evening Breeze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Evening Breeze have?
Some of 12 Evening Breeze's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Evening Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
12 Evening Breeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Evening Breeze pet-friendly?
No, 12 Evening Breeze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Evening Breeze offer parking?
Yes, 12 Evening Breeze offers parking.
Does 12 Evening Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Evening Breeze offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Evening Breeze have a pool?
Yes, 12 Evening Breeze has a pool.
Does 12 Evening Breeze have accessible units?
No, 12 Evening Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Evening Breeze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Evening Breeze has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Evening Breeze have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Evening Breeze does not have units with air conditioning.
