12 Evening Breeze

Prestigious TURTLE ROCK ...... Steps to the Swimming Pool....Dramatic ....Tri Level home...Spectacular Floor Plan.......Gourmet Kitchen wth Breakfast bar.......lots of space in the kitchen for preparing and eating......GREAT ROOM WITH FAMILY ROOM plus slider leads to outdoor enclosed deck........PLUS LARGE Formal DINING ROOM...... Living room....Cathedral Ceiling...Cozy gas log FIREPLACE....slider leads to outdoor enclosed BRICK laced Patio.....Great for entertaining......Master suite has walk in closet-......... shower over the tub.........one secondary bathroom with walk in shower..2 car attached garage...with lots of built-ins .....a counter for folding clothes and a sink.....with roll up garage door.......washer & dryer included/no warranties.....2 association swimming pools and spas..........Very near the Turtle Rock Community Park with enormous walking and picnics areas......Recreation room..Nature center...Tennis courts...After school programs..........Bommer Canyon for additions walking trails....Award winning IUSD Schools.....Bonita Canyon, Rancho and University High......Near Irvine Valley College...(IVC) and University of California at Irvine (UCI)......Close to World Class shopping South Coast Plaza.....Newport Fashion Island...Laguna Beach...& Irvine Spectrum.....the Theatre District, Segerstrom Center.....Near #405, #5, #133, #73, #241, #261, #55, #91.....SNA John Wayne Airport.....Halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego...Home is currently being Painted.