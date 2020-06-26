Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM
12 Briarwood
12 Briarwood
·
No Longer Available
Location
12 Briarwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Briarwood have any available units?
12 Briarwood doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irvine, CA
.
Is 12 Briarwood currently offering any rent specials?
12 Briarwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Briarwood pet-friendly?
No, 12 Briarwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 12 Briarwood offer parking?
No, 12 Briarwood does not offer parking.
Does 12 Briarwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Briarwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Briarwood have a pool?
No, 12 Briarwood does not have a pool.
Does 12 Briarwood have accessible units?
No, 12 Briarwood does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Briarwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Briarwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Briarwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Briarwood does not have units with air conditioning.
