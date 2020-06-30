Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1196 EPIC
1196 EPIC
1196 Epic
·
No Longer Available
Location
1196 Epic, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This Brand new beautiful condo located in NOVEL PARK in irvine , end unit face to park , every bedroom has great park view and bright . close to school ,close to shopping . you must see .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1196 EPIC have any available units?
1196 EPIC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 1196 EPIC currently offering any rent specials?
1196 EPIC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1196 EPIC pet-friendly?
No, 1196 EPIC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 1196 EPIC offer parking?
No, 1196 EPIC does not offer parking.
Does 1196 EPIC have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1196 EPIC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1196 EPIC have a pool?
No, 1196 EPIC does not have a pool.
Does 1196 EPIC have accessible units?
No, 1196 EPIC does not have accessible units.
Does 1196 EPIC have units with dishwashers?
No, 1196 EPIC does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1196 EPIC have units with air conditioning?
No, 1196 EPIC does not have units with air conditioning.
