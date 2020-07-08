119 Newall

Amenities

Located within The Great Park Neighborhood at Beacon Park in Irvine, this two-story home features a gourmet kitchen that includes Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel GE Profile appliances including gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and beautiful cabinetry, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a great room, and a spectacular deck off of the master bedroom. Also included is NexiaHome Intelligence Home Automation -- this next generation of new home living allows the opportunity to lock and unlock doors, turn on lights, and adjust the thermostat, all with a smart phone.



Rental Terms: 12 month lease Rent: $3,350, Security Deposit: $3750.



Pets okay with additional $500 added to security deposit.



