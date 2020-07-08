All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 119 Newall.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
119 Newall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

119 Newall

119 Newall · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

119 Newall, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located within The Great Park Neighborhood at Beacon Park in Irvine, this two-story home features a gourmet kitchen that includes Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel GE Profile appliances including gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and beautiful cabinetry, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a great room, and a spectacular deck off of the master bedroom. Also included is NexiaHome Intelligence Home Automation -- this next generation of new home living allows the opportunity to lock and unlock doors, turn on lights, and adjust the thermostat, all with a smart phone.

Commission for realtors who show the property will be 2.5% of 12 month lease. Please show starting 08/24/2018. Will show up on MLS 08/24/2018.

Rental Terms: 12 month lease Rent: $3,350, Security Deposit: $3750.

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a one-time $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

Any questions please email the property manager, Tahnee Merideth, at Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net. Please include your phone number.

To view the property please call and text showing agent Maria Arce (714) 795-7036.

Pets okay with additional $500 added to security deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Newall have any available units?
119 Newall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 119 Newall have?
Some of 119 Newall's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Newall currently offering any rent specials?
119 Newall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Newall pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Newall is pet friendly.
Does 119 Newall offer parking?
No, 119 Newall does not offer parking.
Does 119 Newall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Newall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Newall have a pool?
No, 119 Newall does not have a pool.
Does 119 Newall have accessible units?
No, 119 Newall does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Newall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Newall has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Newall have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Newall does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology