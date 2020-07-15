119 Island Coral

Amenities

Fully-furnished, Very Beautiful, very bright, corner lot, 3-bedroom detached condo in Cypress Village. Available on August 25th. Two minutes driving to I-5 freeway. Walking distance to nearby merited elementary school and middle school. All appliance and furniture are very fine and new. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included. All furniture and bed stuff included. WIFI, TV included. Dishes and all kitchen staff also included. Month-to-Month rent is also available, but the minimum days to stay is 31 days per City of Irvine policy, and with a higher price at $4800 per month (Not including utility. Tenants need to pay all utilities). Very convenient location, 1-minute walking distance to the community pool, 2 minutes driving to I-5 freeway, 5 minutes driving to nearby Grocery stores, Albertsons, Kohls', Starbucks Coffee, Banks, Gas Stations, and tens of restaurants. Fully equipped kitchen, refrigerator, washer, dryer, sofa, WIFI, TV, dining sets, 3 beds in 3 bedrooms. No smoking. Pets OK.