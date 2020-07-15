All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 119 Island Coral.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
119 Island Coral
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:24 PM

119 Island Coral

119 Island Coral · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

119 Island Coral, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Fully-furnished, Very Beautiful, very bright, corner lot, 3-bedroom detached condo in Cypress Village. Available on August 25th. Two minutes driving to I-5 freeway. Walking distance to nearby merited elementary school and middle school. All appliance and furniture are very fine and new. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included. All furniture and bed stuff included. WIFI, TV included. Dishes and all kitchen staff also included. Month-to-Month rent is also available, but the minimum days to stay is 31 days per City of Irvine policy, and with a higher price at $4800 per month (Not including utility. Tenants need to pay all utilities). Very convenient location, 1-minute walking distance to the community pool, 2 minutes driving to I-5 freeway, 5 minutes driving to nearby Grocery stores, Albertsons, Kohls', Starbucks Coffee, Banks, Gas Stations, and tens of restaurants. Fully equipped kitchen, refrigerator, washer, dryer, sofa, WIFI, TV, dining sets, 3 beds in 3 bedrooms. No smoking. Pets OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Island Coral have any available units?
119 Island Coral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 119 Island Coral have?
Some of 119 Island Coral's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Island Coral currently offering any rent specials?
119 Island Coral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Island Coral pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Island Coral is pet friendly.
Does 119 Island Coral offer parking?
Yes, 119 Island Coral offers parking.
Does 119 Island Coral have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Island Coral offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Island Coral have a pool?
Yes, 119 Island Coral has a pool.
Does 119 Island Coral have accessible units?
No, 119 Island Coral does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Island Coral have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Island Coral does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Island Coral have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Island Coral does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology