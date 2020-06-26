117 Hayseed

Amenities
Corner location facing greenbelt in the desirable "Entrada", Orchard Hills. Very well maintained, bright & airy with a bedroom &
bath on the main floor. Mater bedroom plus another en suite bedroom & a convenient laundry area (washer & dryer included) on
the second level. Among many builder upgrades (2014/2015) are recessed lighting in every room , upgraded kitchen counter &
back splash, designer tiles & upgraded carpeting. Attached two car garage with epoxy flooring. Just a short walk to the
community pool, park & the recreation area.