117 Hanging Garden

Cypress Village Town home- Irvine - This beautiful town home is in the desired community of Cypress Village in Irvine. It was built in 2016 and is 1941 sq. ft. The master bedroom and both guest bedrooms are situated on the second floor, The home has been freshly painted in white and has lots of windows making it feel bright and airy. The kitchen has a walk in pantry, a large island with a corian counter top, and upgraded Kitchen Aid appliances. This home includes central AC and Heating and an attached 2 car garage. The community amenities include a pool, spa and BBQ area. Schedule your viewing today!



(RLNE5154096)