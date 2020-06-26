All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 117 Hanging Garden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
117 Hanging Garden
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:39 PM

117 Hanging Garden

117 Hanging Garden · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

117 Hanging Garden, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Cypress Village Town home- Irvine - This beautiful town home is in the desired community of Cypress Village in Irvine. It was built in 2016 and is 1941 sq. ft. The master bedroom and both guest bedrooms are situated on the second floor, The home has been freshly painted in white and has lots of windows making it feel bright and airy. The kitchen has a walk in pantry, a large island with a corian counter top, and upgraded Kitchen Aid appliances. This home includes central AC and Heating and an attached 2 car garage. The community amenities include a pool, spa and BBQ area. Schedule your viewing today!

(RLNE5154096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Hanging Garden have any available units?
117 Hanging Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 117 Hanging Garden have?
Some of 117 Hanging Garden's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Hanging Garden currently offering any rent specials?
117 Hanging Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Hanging Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Hanging Garden is pet friendly.
Does 117 Hanging Garden offer parking?
Yes, 117 Hanging Garden offers parking.
Does 117 Hanging Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Hanging Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Hanging Garden have a pool?
Yes, 117 Hanging Garden has a pool.
Does 117 Hanging Garden have accessible units?
No, 117 Hanging Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Hanging Garden have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Hanging Garden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Hanging Garden have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 Hanging Garden has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology