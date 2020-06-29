Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 116 Homecoming.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
116 Homecoming
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
116 Homecoming
116 Homecoming
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
116 Homecoming, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 Homecoming have any available units?
116 Homecoming doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 116 Homecoming have?
Some of 116 Homecoming's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 116 Homecoming currently offering any rent specials?
116 Homecoming is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Homecoming pet-friendly?
No, 116 Homecoming is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 116 Homecoming offer parking?
No, 116 Homecoming does not offer parking.
Does 116 Homecoming have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Homecoming does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Homecoming have a pool?
No, 116 Homecoming does not have a pool.
Does 116 Homecoming have accessible units?
No, 116 Homecoming does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Homecoming have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Homecoming has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Homecoming have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Homecoming does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612
Similar Pages
Irvine 1 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Irvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Irvine Business Complex
Woodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
Concordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
Brandman University
California Institute of Technology